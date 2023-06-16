Japan Aims to Double Child-Linked Fiscal Spending by Early 2030s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted its annual basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines, which included a target of doubling the amount of annual fiscal spending on child-related policy measures by the early 2030s.

The government said measures for children and child-rearing were "the most effective investments for the future."

"We'll reverse the low birthrate trend through a drastic strengthening of child-related policies," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of his Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

The guidelines warned that "it is difficult to maintain our country's economic and social system" without taking action against the falling birthrate, and said that the period until the 2030s was the last chance to reverse it.

Over three years from fiscal 2024, the government will expand child allowances, decrease financial burdens such as from childbirth and medical care and promote child care leave for men.

