Ex-Japanese Pro Baseball Pitcher Shigeru Sugishita Dies at 97

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese professional baseball player Shigeru Sugishita, known as "the god of forkball," died of interstitial pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on Monday. He was 97.

Sugishita joined the Chunichi Dragons in 1949. With skills to pitch a fastball and forkball, he became the winningest pitcher in the Central League in 1954, with 32 wins.

He threw a no-hitter in a game against the Kokutetsu Swallows, now called the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, in May 1955.

During his career through 1961, he won 215 games, lost 123 and scored an ERA of 2.23.

Sugishita served as manager at the Dragons and the Hanshin Tigers. He was inducted into the country's Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

