Blinken to Bring Up Nuclear Arms Control during China Trip

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise the issue of nuclear arms control with China during talks with senior Chinese government officials in Beijing Sunday and Monday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Sullivan touched on the possibility that China will possess 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

"There should be a conversation between the United States and China on the issue of nuclear arms, nuclear risk reduction, and strategic stability," he said.

Blinken will relay such views to the Chinese side and the U.S. side will assess China's attitude and response, Sullivan said.

Beijing has not shown a positive response to calls for China to join an arms control framework.

