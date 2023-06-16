Japan, U.S., Philippines Security Officials Hold 1st Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--High-ranking national security officials from Japan, the United States and the Philippines on Friday agreed to boost their countries' response capabilities to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Senior national security officials from the three countries met for the first time as they are looking to expand cooperation in the face of China's military threats in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

Friday's meeting took place in Tokyo, bringing together Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Eduardo Ano, the Philippines' national security adviser.

The three officials agreed that "a free and open maritime order...and a free, fair, and equitable economic order are essential in the Indo-Pacific," while reaffirming the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, according to a joint statement released after the talks.

They also agreed to enhance defense cooperation, including holding multilateral joint naval exercises.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]