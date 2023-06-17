Japan Emperor, Empress Leave for Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government plane Saturday for an official visit to Indonesia to promote international goodwill.

This is the couple's first overseas trip for such a purpose since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019, while they visited Britain last September to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

At the airport, the Emperor and Empress were seen off by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife. The plane carrying the two left the airport at around 11:20 a.m. (2:20 a.m. GMT). They are scheduled to arrive in Jakarta in the evening.

On Sunday, the Imperial couple will inspect a railway facility and a drainage pump station, both built with Japanese assistance.

On Monday, they will attend a welcome event at the Bogor Palace and meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife. The Emperor will deliver a speech at a luncheon.

