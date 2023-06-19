Imperial Palace Carp Symbolizing Japan-Indonesia Friendship

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A breed of carp created following a visit to Indonesia by Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko 61 years ago is a symbol of amicable relations between the two countries.

The hirenaga nishikigoi carp are still swimming in the pond of the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are currently on a trip to Indonesia.

In 1962, then Crown Prince Akihito and then Crown Princess Michiko viewed the hirenagagoi carp, which did not exist in Japan at the time, during their visit to Indonesia.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito, known as an ichthyologist, proposed crossbreeding hirenagagoi with Japan's nishikigoi carp when he visited a fisheries experimental station in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in 1977.

Later, the station realized the proposal after obtaining hirenagagoi from Indonesia, naming the new breed hirenaga nishikigoi.

