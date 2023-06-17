Japan Removed from U.S. Forex Monitoring List

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The United States removed Japan from its foreign exchange policy monitoring list in a semiannual report released by the Treasury Department on Friday.

The removal came after the department found that Japan has not continuously intervened in the foreign exchange market and that the Asian country's current account surplus with the United States has shrunk.

It is the first time that Japan is not on the monitoring list since the U.S. government began such designations for its trading partners in 2016.

Still, a senior official of the department issued a warning to Japan, saying that foreign exchange intervention "should be reserved only for very exceptional circumstances with appropriate prior consultation of partners."

The report noted that Japan conducted yen-buying, dollar-selling market interventions last autumn to "reduce recent heightened volatility of the yen," following the Japanese currency's rapid weakening.

