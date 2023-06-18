LDP Seeks to Mend Troubled Relationship with Komeito

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seeking to mend its troubled relationship with its coalition partner, Komeito, before a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives for a snap general election this autumn or later.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided to skip a Lower House dissolution during the current parliamentary session, set to end on Wednesday, and before announcing the decision on Thursday evening, he had a telephone conversation with Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi to show consideration for the party, which was wary of an early general election.

Kishida told Yamaguchi that he will steadily tackle and resolve a mountain of issues at home and abroad, believing that this should come before an election, according to informed sources. Yamaguchi welcomed Kishida's decision as appropriate.

The LDP-Komeito relationship has been strained over their candidate coordination in a Tokyo constituency for the next Lower House election.

After the LDP rejected Komeito's plan to field a candidate in the Tokyo No. 28 constituency, Komeito declared that it would end its cooperation with the LDP for elections in Tokyo.

