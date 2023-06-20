Japan's 1st Oral Abortion Pills Gradually Coming into Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The first oral abortion pills in Japan are gradually coming into use at medical institutions after winning government approval in April.

Mefeego Pack, developed by British drugmaker Linepharma International Ltd., can be prescribed within the first nine weeks of pregnancy. To end pregnancy, two types of pills need to be taken orally within 36 to 48 hours.

Women who took the pills welcomed the new option, saying they cause less of a physical and mental burden than the traditional abortion procedure.

Doctors, for their part, want improvements in the rules about how to administer the pills, which require both patients and doctors to be engaged for a long time.

At Fides Ladies Clinic Tamachi in Tokyo, 11 women in their 20s to 40s had taken the pills and ended their pregnancies as of June 8, the clinic's leader, Miho Uchida, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]