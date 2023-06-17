Japan Emperor, Empress Arrive in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Indonesia on Saturday for an official visit to the Southeast Asian country to promote international goodwill.

This is the couple's first overseas trip for such a purpose since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019, while they visited Britain last September to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

When leaving Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government plane in the morning, the Emperor and Empress were seen off by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife.

The Emperor and Empress arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on the outskirts of Jakarta at around 4 p.m. local time after a seven-hour flight. They were greeted by Indonesian public works and public housing minister Basuki Hadimuljono and others.

On Sunday, the Emperor will inspect a railway facility and a drainage pump station, both built with Japanese assistance.

