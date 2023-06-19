Japanese Author Yumie Hiraiwa Dies at 91

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Famed Japanese author Yumie Hiraiwa, known for works including the "Onyado Kawasemi" (Kawasemi Inn) series, died of interstitial pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on June 9. She was 91.

Hiraiwa was born in Tokyo in 1932. After graduating from Japan Women's University, she studied under authors Shin Hasegawa and Yukio Togawa.

In 1959, Hiraiwa won the Naoki prize for "Taganeshi" at the age 27, becoming the youngest author in the postwar period at the time to receive the prestigious Japanese literary award.

She wrote many novels depicting the lives of women, earning fame as an author of popular literature. In Onyado Kawasemi, a woman who runs the lodging in Edo, the old name of Tokyo, during the late Edo period in the 19th century, resolves various issues in society with her boyfriend.

In 1987, Hiraiwa became the first female members of the Naoki prize jury with author Seiko Tanabe, serving in the post for 23 years.

