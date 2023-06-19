Japan to Consider Expanding Defense Equipment Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition will consider adding items related to land mine removal and education training to the list of defense equipment that the country is allowed to export, people familiar with the matter said.

Working-level officials from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, will start discussions on the review of the country's guidelines about defense equipment transfer in earnest on Wednesday. They plan to reach a certain conclusion as early as this summer.

The current guidelines allow Japan to export defense equipment related to rescue, transport, alerts, surveillance and minesweeping to countries that cooperate with Tokyo in national security areas.

Late last year, the Japanese government proposed adding land mine removal and education training equipment to the list, but the ruling camp postponed a decision on the matter.

The government thinks land mine removal equipment will support Ukraine's reconstruction from Russia's war. It is also considering exporting training aircraft to Southeast Asia to counter China's maritime expansion.

