Nidec to Start "Flying Car" Parts Biz with Brazil's Embraer

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nidec Corp. said Sunday that it will enter the "flying car" parts business by forming a joint venture with major Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer.

The joint venture, Nidec Aerospace LLC, will develop and manufacture electric propulsion systems for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, using existing Nidec and Embraer facilities in Brazil and Mexico.

The new company will be 51 pct owned by the Nidec group and 49 pct by Embraer, and will be headquartered in Missouri.

Nidec and Embraer have been conducting joint research on flying cars since 2022. With demand for eVTOLs, which do not require runways and are relatively quiet, expected to grow in line with the aviation industry's decarbonization shift, the two sides aim to achieve sales of some 150 billion yen by 2030.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]