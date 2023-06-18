G-7 Ministers Vow to Promote Low-Carbon Aviation Fuel

Newsfrom Japan

Shima, Mie Pref., June 18 (Jiji Press)--Transport ministers from the Group of Seven major countries said in a statement Sunday that they will promote the introduction of low-carbon fuel to help decarbonize the aviation industry.

Also in the statement, the G-7 transport ministers condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reiterated their support for rebuilding transportation infrastructure damaged in the war.

The statement was adopted at their meeting in the city of Shima, Mie Prefecture, western Japan, which ended on Sunday.

At a press conference the same day, Japanese transport minister Tetsuo Saito, who chaired the G-7 meeting, said that the G-7 members aim to leverage the outcome of the meeting for the development of transportation in the future.

Regarding support for Ukraine, Saito said, "We will consider specific support measures while listening closely to the Ukrainian side about its needs."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]