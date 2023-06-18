Emperor Naruhito Inspects Water Facility in Jakarta

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito inspected a drainage pump station in northern Jakarta on Sunday, as part of his official visit to Indonesia, which began on Saturday.

The facility, which drains rainwater into the sea to prevent flood damage, underwent repair work through 2014, after losing its drainage function in 2009. Japan provided about 2 billion yen in grant aid for the repair work.

At the facility, the Emperor, whose lifework is research on water issues, was briefed by an official of the Japan International Cooperation Agency while asking questions such as, "What is the role of the water reservoir?" He praised the repair work as a "good project."

Earlier in the day, Emperor Naruhito inspected a rail yard of the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit in the southern part of the Indonesian capital. Wearing a helmet and protective shoes, he smiled and waved his hand from the driver's seat of a train.

After the rail yard inspection, the Emperor said he is pleased that Japan's assistance is highly appreciated, according to sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]