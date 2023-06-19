Japan Emperor, Empress Attend Official Events in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday attended a welcome ceremony and other official events at the Bogor Palace in West Java near Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, as part of their official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

The national anthems of the two countries were played during the welcome ceremony in the morning, and a 21-gun salute was fired, with the Emperor and Indonesian President Joko Widodo viewing honor guards.

With a smile, the Emperor and Empress posed for a commemorative photo with the president and his wife.

After entering their names on the guest list, the Imperial couple planted an Aquilaria malaccensis sapling. They later moved to a botanical garden adjacent to the palace in a golf cart driven by the president, appearing before reporters with the president and his wife.

The president said he was very honored that Indonesia had been chosen as the destination for the Imperial couple's first overseas trip for promoting international goodwill since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019.

