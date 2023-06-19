Japan GSDF Police Raid Family Home of Cadet over Rifle Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force police on Monday searched the family home of a teenage cadet arrested last week over a shooting range rifle attack that killed two GSDF members and injured another in the city of Gifu.

GSDF police officers searched the home in Gifu Prefecture, where the 18-year-old suspect had lived prior to his enlistment in April, for evidence that may give clues about his motive in the incident.

The shooting incident occurred on Wednesday soon after the start of a live-fire drill.

People familiar with the situation said the cadet loaded the magazine of his rifle without permission, and fired once at Sgt. Kosuke Yashiro, 25, who tried to stop him.

He then approached Master Sgt. Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, and shot at him. After shooting another 25-year-old sergeant standing nearby in the thigh, the suspect fired another shot at Kikumatsu.

