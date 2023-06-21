INTERVIEW: Pundit Urges Active Generative AI Use for Local Administrative Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Information technology expert Fumio Hasegawa calls on local governments across Japan to actively use generative artificial intelligence to reform their administrative services.

"AI should be a key tool for true administrative reform through digital transformation to properly meet residents' needs at a time when local governments are facing ever-increasing workload while workforce is shrinking," Hasegawa, now honorary professor at Meiji University, said in a recent interview.

Looking back, Hasegawa said IBM Corp.'s Watson computer achieved an astonishing victory in a U.S. television quiz show against the biggest all-time champions in the show in 2011.

"But unlike in other countries, AI had failed to gain much recognition in Japan probably because of the massive earthquake and tsunami (in March that year)," he pointed out.

According to him, an increasing number of local governments are now using chatbots when responding to inquiries from residents. But such a limited AI use can improve productivity only partially.

