Yamato, Japan Post Join Forces for Mailbox, Small Parcel Deliveries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Yamato Transport Co. and Japan Post Co. said Monday they will work together on deliveries made to mailboxes and of small parcels.

The two companies aim to improve delivery efficiency to cope with the "2024 problem" of serious truck driver shortages expected to be brought on by overtime restrictions set to come into effect in April that year.

Under the deal, Yamato Transport's "Kuroneko DM-Bin" direct-mail service will become "Kuroneko Yu-Mail" service using Japan Post's "Yu-Mail" network on Jan. 31, 2024. It will also phase out its "Nekopos" small parcel deliveries to mailboxes from October this year for a full shift to a similar service provided by Japan Post by March 31, 2025.

"It's extremely meaningful that we are able to stand at the starting line of our cooperation," Yutaka Nagao, president of Yamato Holdings Co., told a press conference in Tokyo.

The mail and parcel delivery units of Yamato Holdings and Japan Post Holdings Co. are expected to expand the scope of their cooperation to cover deliveries of refrigerated and frozen goods as well as trunk-route transportation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]