Japan Panel Recommends Biz Improvement Orders to 5 Power Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese industry ministry commission Monday recommended that the industry minister issue business improvement orders to five power companies over a cartel scandal involving electricity sales to corporate clients.

The Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission made the recommendation as it judged that the cartels involving the five companies restricted activities for winning new customers and prevented a fair competition, violating the electricity business law.

The five are Kansai Electric Power Co., Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co., Chugoku Electric Power Co., Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Kyuden Mirai Energy Corp.

The ministry is expected to issue the business improvement orders soon.

The five companies frequently exchanged opinions and information on their sales activities over a long period, the commission said, seeing an organizational problem involving managers behind the wrongdoing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]