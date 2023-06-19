New Consortium to Turn Sapporo into Green Transformation Hub

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Hokkaido prefectural and Sapporo city governments announced Monday that an industry-government-academia consortium will be established to turn the city into a global financial center related to green transformation.

The consortium is expected to draw funds from across Japan and abroad to promote the use of renewable energy sources while gathering related information and human resources, according to the northernmost Japan prefecture and its capital.

The prefectural and city governments hope to attract investments totaling 30 trillion to 40 trillion yen to Sapporo in the next 10 years.

The consortium of 21 organizations will be launched Friday. They include the Financial Services Agency, the industry ministry, the Environment Ministry, the Development Bank of Japan, Japan's three megabank lenders of MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank, regional banks, power and gas suppliers and Hokkaido University.

A working group will be set up to gather information on green transformation finance, promote the use of renewable energy sources, consider deregulation to attract environment-related investments and nurture related human resources.

