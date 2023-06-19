Japan FSA Orders 4 Insurers to Report over Alleged Cartel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency has ordered four major nonlife insurers to report on their alleged formation of a cartel to adjust fire insurance premiums for a corporate client, it was learned Monday.

The FSA issued the orders to Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., based on the insurance business law.

The four are believed to have offered a major private railway group fire insurance premiums far different from past ones. They will start in-house investigations on the matter.

Since offering fire insurance for major companies can pose great risks to insurers, multiple insurers usually work together to provide such companies with fire insurance.

According to sources familiar with the scandal, Tokio Marine, which accounts for a large share of the fire insurance for the railway group, played a leading role in adjusting premiums.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]