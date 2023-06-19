Buffett's Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japan's 5 Major Traders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment company Berkshire Hathaway Inc., led by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, has increased its stakes in Japan's five major trading houses to around 8 pct, it was learned Monday.

Back in April, Buffett met with leaders of the five companies in Japan and announced his intention of increasing investments in Japanese stocks including the trading houses.

According to reports submitted to the Finance Ministry's Kanto Local Finance Bureau on Monday, Berkshire through a subsidiary raised its stakes in Mitsubishi Corp. from 6.59 pct to 8.31 pct and Mitsui & Co. from 6.62 pct to 8.09 pct.

The investment company also boosted its stakes in Sumitomo Corp. and Marubeni Corp. to over 8 pct, while its stake in Itochu Corp. was raised to over 7 pct.

In August 2020, Berkshire announced an acquisition of shares in the five Japanese traders. Last November, the U.S. company was found to have raised its stakes in the five companies to over 6 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]