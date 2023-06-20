WTO Backs Japan's Claims over Chinese Stainless Steel Duties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The World Trade Organization has supported Japan's complaint against Chinese antidumping duties imposed on Japanese stainless steel products, the Japanese trade ministry said Monday.

A final report by a WTO panel upheld Japan's claims and recommended that China bring the measure into conformity with the WTO agreement, the ministry said.

The panel's report pointed to flaws in Chinese authorities' determination of injury and investigation procedures over the matter, the ministry said. The report said China failed to properly analyze differences among stainless steel products in prices, physical characteristics, uses and customers.

China has no plans to appeal against the report, ministry officials said. After the WTO Dispute Settlement Body adopts the report, China will be obliged to take steps in accordance with the panel's recommendation.

China imposed antidumping duties on stainless steel products from Japan and others in July 2019. Japan filed a complaint with the WTO against the Chinese measure in June 2021. The case had been examined by the panel since September 2021.

