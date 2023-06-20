Emperor, Empress Interact with Students in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Darma Persada University in eastern Jakarta on Tuesday to interact with students learning Japanese.

Meeting with 10 students of the university's department of Japanese language, the Emperor expressed his happiness about the students' interest in studying Japanese. The Empress showed her hope that they will be a bridge between the two Asian countries.

In the meeting, a fourth-year student explained the origin of a unique Japanese idiom. The Emperor was impressed, saying that the topic is interesting.

The Empress spoke to another fourth-year student slated to study at Hiroshima University in western Japan. "I hope you will have fulfilling days there," she said.

One of the students practices kendo, a Japanese martial art that uses bamboo swords. The Emperor told the third-year student: "I used to practice it when I was in elementary school. It hurts."

