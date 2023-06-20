Japan Emperor, Empress Lay Flowers at Cemetery in Jakarta

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako offered flowers at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in southern Jakarta on Tuesday morning.

The cemetery honors some 9,700 politicians, military personnel and others who contributed to Indonesia's nation-building.

Also among those laid to rest at the cemetery are 28 former Japanese troops who remained in Indonesia after the end of the Pacific War and joined the country's war of independence against the Netherlands.

Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of the current Emperor, visited the cemetery during his trips to Indonesia in 1962, when he was Crown Prince, and 1991, when he was on the throne.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are on a weeklong official visit to Indonesia as state guests through Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]