Japan Destroyer Izumo Makes Port Call in Vietnam

Cam Ranh, Vietnam, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's largest destroyer Izumo made a port call at Cam Ranh Bay in central Vietnam on Tuesday, its first visit to the Southeast Asian country in four years.

The destroyer will stay in the bay until Friday as part of overseas vessel dispatches by the MSDF since 2017 to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Crew members of the Izumo will hold talks with officials of the Vietnamese navy to confirm cooperation between the two countries as the bay faces the South China Sea, where China and others have territorial claims.

The Izumo took part in a joint drill with the U.S., Canadian and French militaries mainly in the South China Sea between June 10 and Wednesday.

