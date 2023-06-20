Over 90 Pct Say Living With Disabled People Normal: White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--A survey has shown that over 90 pct of respondents in Japan think it is normal for people with disabilities to live close to them, according to a Japanese government white paper released Tuesday.

“It shows that people are interested in the elimination of disability-based discrimination,” a Cabinet Office official said regarding the survey included in the 2023 White Paper on Government Measures for Persons with Disabilities, approved at a cabinet meeting the same day.

Under the revised law for eliminating discrimination against persons with disabilities, set to take effect next April, it will become mandatory for businesses to provide reasonable accommodation needed to remove societal barriers based on demands from disabled people and others. Prior to the revision, only government institutions were required to do so, while businesses were merely obliged to make efforts.

The survey, conducted by mail by the Cabinet Office from November to December 2022, covered 3,000 people aged 18 and older, with responses given by 58.8 pct.

It showed that 93.9 pct of respondents think it is normal for people with disabilities to live near them.

