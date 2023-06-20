Fatality Rate 2.4 Times Higher for Cyclists without Helmets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The fatality rate of cyclists who did not wear helmets at the time of an accident in 2013-2022 in Japan was some 2.4 times higher than that of those who wore helmets, according to a government white paper released Tuesday.

The country started obliging all cyclists to make an effort to wear helmets in April this year.

The total number of fatal and serious traffic accidents in 2022 was down about 40 pct from 2013, while that of those related to bicycles fell at a slower pace of some 30 pct, the white paper said.

The white paper emphasized the importance of wearing helmets, noting that head injuries accounted for 55.7 pct of the causes of deaths in bicycle accidents between 2018 and 2022.

The number of bicycle accidents caused by drunken cyclists has been on the rise in recent years, with 289 cases reported in 2022.

