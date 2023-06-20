Nearly Half of Health-Conscious Elderly in Japan Feel Healthy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Nearly half of people aged 65 or older in Japan who have been exercising and eating in a nutritionally balanced manner since they were in their 40s or earlier said that they are in good health, a government report showed Tuesday.

The results of a survey included in the 2023 white paper on the aging society, adopted at the day’s cabinet meeting, showed that the later people started paying attention to their health conditions, the proportion of those who said they are in good shape declined.

The mail survey was conducted in October-November last year, covering 4,000 people aged 65 or older across Japan. Of them, 2,414 gave answers.

Among respondents who started taking care of their health when they were in their 40s or earlier, the share of those who said they are in good shape came to 45.3 pct. The proportion of people in good health stood at 37.6 pct among respondents who became health-conscious when they were in their 50s, 28.6 pct in their 60s and 19.8 pct in their 70s.

The survey also showed that 39.4 pct of respondents who participated in social activities such as local events within the past year believe that they are healthy. The proportion was 17.5 percentage points higher than that of respondents who did not engage in such activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]