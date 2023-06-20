172 Errors Found over My Number Card Promotion Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan has confirmed 172 errors regarding the linking of people's information to My Number personal identification cards during its reward point campaign to promote the card's use, the internal affairs ministry said Tuesday.

The errors, which occurred at 131 local governments, include cases in which mistakes were discovered during the linking process and reward points were not granted, according to a final report of a survey on the issue.

An interim report released on June 9 had shown that there were 173 cases in 133 local governments, but the overcounting was partially the result of misunderstandings.

As a step to prevent recurrences of such errors, the government has been updating its system to strengthen identity verification measures when linking cards to payment service accounts for receiving reward points.

The ministry's survey, conducted between May 26 and June 2, covered all 47 prefectures and 1,741 municipalities. Responses were gained from all local governments.

