62 My Number-Disability Certificate Linkage Mistakes Found

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Sixty-two cases in which My Number personal identification numbers were mistakenly linked with certificates for people with disabilities have been confirmed in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, it was learned Tuesday.

They are the first linkage mistakes involving disability certificate information that have come to light in the country.

On Tuesday, the health ministry asked local governments across the country to report by July 20 on how procedures for linking My Numbers with certificates for people with physical disabilities, for people with intellectual disabilities and for people with mental disorders are carried out and report by Sept. 29 whether there are any linkage errors.

The Shizuoka cases are partly due to failures by local government staff to check information of people with the same name and birth date properly, according to the health ministry.

No leakage of personal information has been confirmed.

