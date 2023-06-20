Japan Aims to Launch Revamped My Number System Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to launch Friday the management of a revamped system to prevent linkage mistakes of My Number personal identification numbers with bank accounts for receiving public benefits, digital minister Taro Kono said Tuesday.

The system will strengthen identity verification by scanning My Number cards when applicants start and complete the registration of such accounts.

A survey by the Digital Agency has detected 748 cases in which people registered My Number-linked bank accounts for receiving benefits to other people by mistake mainly because applicants did not log out of municipalities' devices for entering information before other applicants began using them.

On Tuesday, the Digital Agency and the internal affairs ministry said that a general inspection had been completed by Saturday by Tokyo-based Fujitsu Japan Ltd. for its system to allow My Number card holders to obtain residency and other certificates through information terminals installed at convenience stores.

Internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto said that he has received a report that no abnormality has been found in the system during the inspection after program defects were repaired.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]