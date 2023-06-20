G-7 Gender Equality Ministers to Discuss Job Expansion for Women

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven ministers for gender equality and women's empowerment are set to discuss expansion of job options for women at their two-day meeting in Japan from Saturday.

The ministers are also scheduled to discuss measures to tackle domestic violence and compile an outcome document, the Cabinet Office said Tuesday.

The fifth meeting of the G-7 gender equality ministers will take place in the eastern city of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture. It is the first to be held in Japan.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the service industry, including tourism-related businesses and restaurants, where many women work, was dealt an especially heavy blow.

Given the circumstances, the ministers are expected to discuss ways to realize an environment where women can work in a wider range of occupations.

