SoftBank Aims to Resume Full-Fledged Investments

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. aims to resume full-fledged investments shortly in response to rising stock prices, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said Wednesday.

"The time for a counteroffensive is finally approaching," Son told shareholders after the Japanese technology investor posted a second straight annual net loss in the year ended last March.

SoftBank posted a consolidated net loss of 970 billion yen for the year as its Vision Fund booked 5.3 trillion yen in investment losses.

Son also said that SoftBank aims to "play a leading role in the revolution of artificial intelligence at a time when the use of generative AI is rapidly spreading.

Still, he said that discussions should be held on possible regulations on the utilization of AI to prevent its wrong use.

