Indonesian President Presents Arowana to Japanese Emperor

Jakarta, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Indonesian President Joko Widodo presented an arowana luxury tropical fish to Japanese Emperor Naruhito in an event at the Bogor Palace near Jakarta on Monday.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako joined the president and his wife in viewing while smiling the super red arowana swimming in a fish tank at the palace.

In Indonesia, arowanas are known as fish that bring luck and wealth.

In 1991, then Emperor Akihito and then Empress Michiko provided hirenaga nishikigoi, a breed of carp created through the crossbreeding of Japanese and Indonesian carp, to Indonesia during a visit to the Southeast Asian country. Then Indonesian President Suharto gave an arowana in return.

