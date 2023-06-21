Japan Panel Proposes Prison Officers Wear Cameras

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--A third-party panel set up by Japan's Justice Ministry on Wednesday proposed that prison officers wear cameras as part of measures aimed at preventing any repeat of assaults on inmates by such officers.

Such cameras will allow supervisors to give detailed instructions to prison officers in real time remotely, the panel said in a set of proposals submitted to Justice Minister Ken Saito.

The panel came up with the proposals after officers at Nagoya Prison in Aichi Prefecture repeatedly assaulted inmates. In April, 13 of them were referred to public prosecutors on suspicion of violence against inmates.

The panel said that more than half of the prison's night shift staff were in their 20s or younger and that there were few supervisory staff, making it difficult for young officers to receive adequate instructions.

The proposals also called for choosing detention facilities for inmates in accordance with the level of security risks, such as potential attacks on officers, and the need for medical treatment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]