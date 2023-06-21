Tokyo to Host "F1 for EVs"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday that the Japanese capital will host an international auto race dubbed Formula One for electric vehicles.

Tokyo will become the first Japanese city to stage the Formula E World Championship. The event is scheduled to take place around the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in Koto Ward on March 30, 2024.

The metropolitan government is promoting the use of EVs and other zero emission vehicles, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in a statement that the Japanese capital "will give a boost to the promotion of zero emission vehicles" through the Formula E race.

