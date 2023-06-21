Japan Emperor Visits Indonesia's Yogyakarta

Newsfrom Japan

Yogyakarta, Indonesia, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited the Special Region of Yogyakarta in Indonesia on Wednesday.

The Emperor flew from Jakarta, the capital of the Southeast Asian country, on a Japanese government plane.

Empress Masako stayed in Jakarta as planned. The Imperial couple are visiting Indonesia as state guests from Saturday.

After arriving at Yogyakarta International Airport early Wednesday afternoon local time, the Emperor inspected a sand erosion control office established in Yogyakarta with technical support from Japan.

The know-how accumulated at the office has been shared with neighboring countries, Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono told the Emperor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]