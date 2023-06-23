New Device Coming to Tackle Dud Shells from Battle of Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to introduce a new device for defusing bombs remaining unexploded for 78 years after the Battle of Okinawa in Japan's southernmost prefecture.

The explosion-proof container, made by Kobe Steel Ltd., will be introduced on a trial basis within this year at the earliest. Its use is expected to reduce the evacuation area in a residential district during bomb disposal work to one third of the present size.

On Friday, Okinawa Prefecture marked the 78th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Okinawa in the final phase of World War II. Organized fighting in the bloody ground battle is said to have ended on June 23, 1945. About 1,900 tons of dud shells are thought to remain in the prefecture.

The disposal of unexploded bombs is a symbolic aspect of the "yet-to-end postwar period" felt by Okinawa people in their daily lives, along with incidents and accidents related to U.S. military bases in the prefecture and noise from aircraft using such bases.

Five-inch naval artillery shells, the type of dud bomb found most frequently in Okinawa, will be placed inside the capsule-shaped steel container with a diameter of about 1 meter, and Ground Self-Defense Force troops will defuse them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]