Japan to Complete My Number Inspection by Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government Wednesday to complete by autumn a comprehensive inspection of information that can be viewed on the government-run website for My Number personal identification card holders.

Kishida told the first meeting of the government's new headquarters on the matter to check for errors on the Mynaportal portal site for My Number card holders, including data found to include mistakes.

The headquarters was created after a string of problems were found regarding the linking of My Number cards to personal information.

"I hope the entire government will do all it can to regain the trust of the public by taking action on the same level as the response to the novel coronavirus," Kishida said.

The recently discovered issues regarding the My Number system include cases in which My Number cards were linked to the health insurance data of people other than the cardholders.

