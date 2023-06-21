Japan Wraps Up Regular Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, wrapped up a 150-day regular session Wednesday, with ruling and opposition parties agreeing to hold out-of-session deliberations on a string of problems with the My Number personal identification card.

The discussions are expected to kick off as early as early July. The issues found with the My Number system include cases in which My Number cards were linked to the health insurance data of people other than the holders of the cards.

During the ordinary session, convened Jan. 23, the Diet passed 58 of the 60 bills newly submitted by the government, marking an enactment rate of 96.7 pct, down from last year's 100 pct. The two bills not enacted this time included legislation to amend the financial instruments and exchange law.

In the first half of the session, the Diet had intensive discussions on the fiscal 2023 budget, focusing on a defense spending increase, measures to tackle the declining birthrate and maximize the use of nuclear power plants, all pushed by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Major headlines in the second half were for the enactments of a bill revising the immigration control and refugee recognition law to change Japan's rules on deportation, a bill aimed at promoting understanding of sexual minorities including LGBT people, and a bill to secure funds for the defense spending boost.

