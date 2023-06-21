Visitors to Japan in May Recover to 68.5 Pct of Pre-COVID Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan came to 1,898,900 in May, recovering to around 68.5 pct of the figure for the same month in 2019, before the spread of COVID-19, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The May 2023 total was up by around 13-fold from a year before.

The increase is believed to reflect the Japanese government’s removal of COVID-19-related border control measures at the end of April.

The largest number of visitors in the reporting month were from South Korea, at 515,700, followed by Taiwan, at 303,300, the United States, at 183,400, and Hong Kong, at 154,400.

Visitors from mainland China, which had accounted for around 30 pct of all foreign visitors before the pandemic, totaled 134,400. The figure was up by over 20 pct from April, but stood at only 17.8 pct of the pre-COVID-19 level, affected by the Chinese government’s restrictions on sales of travel packages to Japan.

