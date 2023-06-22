Japan's Hayashi Calls for Engagement with China

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi called for dialogue with China to address its threats at a meeting with his Group of Seven counterparts in London Wednesday.

It is important to engage with Beijing frankly, express concerns directly and build constructive and stable relations through dialogue, said Hayashi, who chaired the meeting.

Hayashi's remarks came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed his G-7 counterparts about his recent trip to Beijing.

Blinken held talks with senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, during the trip on Sunday and Monday. The two sides agreed to continue dialogue, but failed to narrow differences over Taiwan.

The G-7 ministers also discussed the war in Ukraine. Hayashi said Japan will continue to work closely with other G-7 members to restore peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]