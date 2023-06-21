Japan's Kishida to Visit Europe, Middle East in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he will visit Europe and then the Middle East in July.

At a press conference, Kishida announced that he will visit Lithuania and Belgium to attend events including a two-day NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from July 11.

He was invited to the NATO summit as in the previous year.

Kishida aims to strengthen Japan-NATO security cooperation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's increasingly hegemonic actions in mind.

In Belgium, he is scheduled to meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]