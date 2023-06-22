Japan Ministry to Support Local Govts over My Number Checks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry decided Thursday to take measures to boost cooperation with local governments over the inspection of information related to the My Number personal identification card.

The ministry will assign officials to become points of contact for each local government, in order to offer support, coordinate communications and manage the progress of inspections. Local governments will carry out the task of inspecting data.

The move came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to complete by autumn a comprehensive inspection of information that can be viewed on the Mynaportal portal site for holders of My Number cards.

"We will work with the Digital Agency and the health ministry to develop a system for steadily promoting the comprehensive inspection," internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto said at a meeting of a My Number-related ministry headquarters the same day.

Matsumoto told senior officials of the internal affairs ministry participating in the meeting to carefully listen to the challenges faced by local governments and provide necessary support.

