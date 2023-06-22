Japan Emperor Visits Borobudur Temple

Newsfrom Japan

Yogyakarta, Indonesia, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Borobudur Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Central Java, Indonesia, on Thursday.

Accompanied by a guide, the Emperor, clad in a shirt of batik, a traditional Indonesian fabric, viewed the temple while taking pictures of reliefs said to depict Buddha's life and statues of Buddha. He wore sandals so as not to cause any damage to the temple.

"I'm very pleased to visit (the temple) as I'm interested in history and have wanted to come," Emperor Naruhito told reporters after the visit. "I sincerely hope that such a wonderful temple will be preserved for many years to come."

The Emperor seemed to be especially interested in the drainage system at the Buddhist temple, the guide said. The Emperor also took a picture of a relief of a chicken, saying that it must be the one his younger brother, Crown Prince Akishino, was looking for when he visited the temple in 2008, according to the guide.

The temple, which is said to have been constructed by the Shailendra dynasty over about 50 years between the eighth and ninth centuries, was also visited in 1991 by then Emperor Akihito and then Empress Michiko, the parents of the current Emperor. Borobudur Temple was registered as a World Heritage site that year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]