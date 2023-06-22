Mitsubishi to Take Part in Copper Mine Project in Chile

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Corp. said Thursday it will invest 200 million Canadian dollars in a Vancouver-based company to take part in a copper mine development project in Chile.

The Japanese trading house aims to secure supply of copper, a metal used in production of electric vehicles.

Mitsubishi will acquire 5 pct of Marimaca Copper Corp., which focuses on the copper project in the South American country, a stake set to be increased to 10 pct within two years.

The Marimaca mine, located in northern Chile, is expected to produce about 50,000 tons of copper annually. The project is slated to start production around 2030.

