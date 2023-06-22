Monument to Be Set Up in Western Japan for Late Ex-PM Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, June 22 (Jiji Press)--A monument is expected to be erected near the site where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering a stump speech in the western Japan city of Nara last July, it was learned Thursday.

According to informed sources, lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party who are elected from Nara Prefecture, and others are thinking of putting up the monument before the first anniversary of Abe's death on July 8.

Those involved in the project will cover all expenses necessary to build the monument on private property in the city of Nara. An altar for floral tributes will also be set up near the statue.

The group had initially planned to erect the monument in front of Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Yamato-Saidaiji Station, the site where Abe was shot and killed while delivering a campaign speech for an election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, last year.

The area, however, is currently undergoing road improvement work by the Nara city government to alleviate traffic congestion and secure pedestrian safety.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]