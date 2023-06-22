Turning in AI-Generated Homework May Be Considered Cheating in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry is considering mentioning in its draft guidelines on ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence tools that the act of submitting AI-generated schoolwork will be considered cheating, it was learned Thursday.

The ministry had announced that it will draw up guidelines on the use of generative AI at schools before elementary, junior high and high schools assign students homework to complete over the summer holidays. After listening to what experts have to say on the matter, the ministry will formally compile and announce the guidelines.

Under the draft guidelines, the ministry plans to say that the act of students turning in schoolwork entirely generated by AI tools as their own essay or work will be considered cheating.

The ministry is also considering mentioning in the guidelines that students will have to adopt appropriate citation methods to highlight any parts of their schoolwork that have been created through generative AI tools.

As an example of circumstances where the utilization of generative AI tools is deemed appropriate, the ministry plans to give the green light for students to use such tools to supplement any lacking perspectives in discussions.

